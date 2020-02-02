      Weather Alert

Hit & Run Driver Hits Elderly Man Near Forest Grove

Feb 1, 2020 @ 11:22pm
6900 block of NW Kansas City Road, north of the city of Forest Grove.

An 81-year old man was a victim of a hit & run in Forest Grove.

Early Saturday morning the man was at a mailbox near the 6900 block of NW Kansas City Road. Washington County Deputies the man was struck by a car an thrown into the ditch. The man injured his leg in the fall.

Police are asking for the public’s help if you have information please contact Washington County Sheriff’s office.

