Hit and Run Driver Sought in Father’s Death

The Washington State Patrol is asking for your help, to find a hit and run driver who caused an Idaho father’s death.
42 year old Jerry Bolland had 7 children, missing their dad this Father’s Day.
On June 2nd, he was changing a flat tire on I-205, when a driver struck him, and fled the scene. Witnesses say, he was badly hurt but still alive, then later, he died in a hospital.
Jerry was driving from his home in Idaho Falls, to Forks, Washington, when he got a flat tire on I-205 north, near the northeast 134th street exit. He stopped to fix the flat, and got hit.
The Washington State Patrol says they’re looking for witnesses, especially anyone who has dash cam footage that could show evidence of the suspect’s vehicle.