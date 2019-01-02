Hit and Run Crash In Gresham

Gresham, Oregon – Update: Gresham police just tweeted part of Northeast Halsey is back open and the suspect hit and run driver has been arrested.

NE Halsey road closure update: PGE estimates NE Halsey closed in both directions at NE 172nd Ave for several hours while securing lines and replacing power pole. Police investigation into crash is still continuing. pic.twitter.com/rqMMY6mdlM — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) January 2, 2019

Traffic alert on the east side in Gresham. A hit and run crash at Northeast Halsey and 172nd around 3:30am this morning. The driver ran from the scene before police arrived. Northeast Halsey was shutdown for several hours as PGE crews worked to clear the area. Drivers will see delays in the area for the morning commute. If you know anything call Gresham Police.