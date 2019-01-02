Hit and Run Crash In Gresham
By Jacob Dean
|
Jan 2, 2019 @ 6:02 AM

Gresham, Oregon – Update: Gresham police just tweeted part of Northeast Halsey is back open and the suspect hit and run driver has been arrested.

 

Traffic alert on the east side in Gresham. A hit and run crash at Northeast Halsey and 172nd around 3:30am this morning. The driver ran from the scene before police arrived. Northeast Halsey was shutdown for several hours as PGE crews worked to clear the area. Drivers will see delays in the area for the morning commute. If you know anything call Gresham Police.

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Driver Dies In T-Bone Crash In Hillsboro Washington Minimum Wage Goes Up New Year’s Gun Fire Damages Cornelius Home Gladstone Police Officer Hit By Suspected Drunk Driver Suspected Bike Thief Picks The Wrong Place To Try And Steal Bike Air Stagnation Advisory Issued For NW Oregon, SW Washington
Comments