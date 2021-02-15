Historic Ice Storm Knocks Out Power To Hundreds Of Thousands
Linemen working to repair damage in Stayton, Oregon (Photo Courtesy: Mark Kronquist)
PORTLAND, Ore. — It has been a very long few days for hundreds of thousands of folks across Oregon and Washington as a historic snow, ice and wind storm has knocked out power to homes and businesses all across the region. Ice building up on power lines and trees falling onto lines are the biggest problems.
As of 11:00am on Monday, more than 300,000 customers are in the dark and cold.
The largest number of outages is in Clackamas County with 111,000 PGE customers affected along with another 89,000 in Multnomah County and 69,000 in Marion County.
2,500 Portland General Electric crewmembers have restored power to more than 155,000 customers since the start of the storm. At least 15 transmission lines have been taken out and 206 miles of transmission lines have been repaired. More than 4,000 wires have come down.
Currently, estimates for power to be fully restored are either not available or several days out. Portland General Electric offers these tips in the event of an power outage.
Pacific Power reports around 33,000 outages across its service area in Oregon. The utility has restored power to over 22,000 customers with nearly 300 employees and contractors working to repair damage.
“Crews are now able to focus on repair and restoration,” said Allen Berreth, Pacific Power’s Vice President of Operations. “We are still battling the elements, but the thaw in the valley is making the work quicker and we are losing less ground to new outages popping up. We remain grateful for the support our crews are getting in person and on social media from our customers.”
In Southwest Washington, there are over 10,000 customers of Clark Public Utilities without power.