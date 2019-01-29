Historic Drug Bust in Idaho, Involves Portland

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Idaho State Police officials say troopers made the biggest marijuana bust in the agency’s known history after a semi-truck allegedly filled with nearly 7,000 pounds of marijuana plants was stopped between Boise and Mountain Home.

ISP spokesman Tim Marsano said Tuesday the truck from Portland, Oregon was stopped on Jan. 24 as part of a routine, random commercial vehicle safety inspection. The driver’s bill of lading – a document that details the cargo in the shipment – said the trailer was carrying 31 bags of hemp.

Marsano says the trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana during the inspection, and so opened one of the bags and performed a field test which showed the plant to be marijuana.

The plants have been sent to an independent lab for further testing.