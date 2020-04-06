“Hip-Hop Hooray” Remix With Rita Wilson & Naughty by Nature to Raise Money for COVID-19 Relief
Last month, Rita Wilson posted a video of herself rapping along to Naughty by Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray” while going “quarantine stir crazy” in Australia. Now, Naughty’s Tommy Boy label has dropped a remix of the classic hip-hop track featuring Wilson that will also raise funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. In a statement, Wilson said she “originally learned the song for one of the most fun roles I ever played in the film Boy Genius.
It took me a month to learn because it’s so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon. The rhythms and tempos are so unique and creative.” She added, “What a joy to be doing this remix with legends of the hip-hop world. I’m forever grateful for their generosity of spirit and for being able to raise money together for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.” Meanwhile, Naughty by Nature added in their own statement, “We are honored to have Rita Wilson recite our song. We were totally shocked she could rap the verses so well…We are honored to be part of the remix of our classic song to raise awareness and help fight the coronavirus.”