Hillsboro Taco Bell Worker Stabbed On The Job

At 2:41 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing at Taco Bell, 977 S.W. Oak St. As a man tried to force his way into the closed dining room, employees barricaded themselves in the office. The man stabbed an employee in the wrist, causing a minor non-life threatening injury.

The man then entered the walk-in freezer where officers found him with apparent self-inflicted stab wounds. The man was still armed with the knife. Officers used less-lethal devices, including a Taser, to disarm the man. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing; names are not released at this time.