Man Arrested After Standoff With Police In Hillsboro

April 12, 2024 8:29AM PDT
Photo: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A wanted felon has been arrested after a standoff in Hillsboro. Washington County SWAT was serving a warrant at a home when the armed suspect refused to surrender. No other people were in the home. After several hours, officers used chemical gas in the home along with an explosive to breach the door. A drone was flown inside of the house. 31-year-old Elijah Duane Figure was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of fentanyl, and unlawful use of a vehicle.

