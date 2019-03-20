Hillsboro Rolls Out “HiLight” Fiber Network

Portland, Ore. (KXL) — Folks in Hillsboro may start hearing the brand-name “Hi-Light” a lot more in the coming months.

It’s the brand-name chosen to represent Hillsboro’s new city-run public internet network.

The first people to get access to this new city-operated internet service will be in South Hillsboro.

Many new homes are being built there and we’re told customers in that area will be able to connect starting next winter.

City officials say crews will continue installing underground cables through the rest of this year.

Ultimately, the city plans to spread its new “Hi-Light” public internet to every home and business in town.