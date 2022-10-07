KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Hillsboro Police Shoot Klamath Falls Man

October 7, 2022 1:48PM PDT
HILLSBORO, Ore. – Hillsboro Police shot a Klamath Falls man last night.

Police say the incident began with an attempted carjacking and assault.

The suspect then allegedly broke into a home and threatened two people with what looked like a gun and a knife.

He then allegedly stole a gun and broke into another home and stole a car.

Police say he then led officers on a chase and pointed a gun at them when he stopped the car.

That’s when officers fired.

40-year-old Patrick Robertson was given lifesaving care and sent to the hospital in police custody.

He’s expected to live.

