Hillsboro Police Shoot Klamath Falls Man
October 7, 2022 1:48PM PDT
Credit: MGN
HILLSBORO, Ore. – Hillsboro Police shot a Klamath Falls man last night.
Police say the incident began with an attempted carjacking and assault.
The suspect then allegedly broke into a home and threatened two people with what looked like a gun and a knife.
He then allegedly stole a gun and broke into another home and stole a car.
Police say he then led officers on a chase and pointed a gun at them when he stopped the car.
That’s when officers fired.
40-year-old Patrick Robertson was given lifesaving care and sent to the hospital in police custody.
He’s expected to live.
