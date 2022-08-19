KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
Portland's Afternoon News w/ Tim Lantz
4:00pm - 7:00pm

Hillsboro Police Officer Shoots Person After Incident Near Patrol Car

August 19, 2022 4:26PM PDT
Share

HILLSBORO, Ore. – A Hillsboro police officer shot a person Friday afternoon after an incident near the north end of the Police Department.

According to witnesses, the shooting happened after an officer was attacked near his patrol car.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

SE Washington St. will remain closed for several hours between SE 10th Ave. and SE 12th Ave. while the investigation is being conducted.

MAX Light rail service is interrupted west of SE 12th St.

More about:
department
Hillsboro
officer involved shooting
police

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday
3

Search Continues For Killer Of Estacada Couple In 2019
4

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Expands Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping To Schools
5

Suspect Still Wanted In Shooting Death Outside Hillsboro Bar