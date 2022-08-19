Hillsboro Police Officer Shoots Person After Incident Near Patrol Car

HILLSBORO, Ore. – A Hillsboro police officer shot a person Friday afternoon after an incident near the north end of the Police Department.

According to witnesses, the shooting happened after an officer was attacked near his patrol car.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

SE Washington St. will remain closed for several hours between SE 10th Ave. and SE 12th Ave. while the investigation is being conducted.

MAX Light rail service is interrupted west of SE 12th St.