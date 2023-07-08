Hillsboro Police Officer And K9 Partner Involved In High-Speed Collision

Hillsboro, Ore. — A Hillsboro Police Officer and his K9 partner were involved in a collision on July 6, 2023, at around 11:38 PM. The incident occurred when a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on SE Oak St struck the officer’s vehicle, which was heading north on SE 12th Ave. Both vehicles suffered significant damage as a result of the impact.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and was subsequently released with minor injuries. The K9 was promptly taken to a veterinarian for assessment and was determined to be uninjured.

Two occupants from the other vehicle involved in the collision were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries, the severity of which is currently unknown.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has taken charge of the investigation into the crash. Further details regarding the circumstances leading up to the collision and any potential charges or citations are pending the conclusion of the investigation.