Hillsboro Police Investigate Fatal Crash Sunday Morning

(Hillsboro, Ore) — Hillsboro Police are investigating an Fatal Single vehicle rollover crash that happened early Sunday morning, July 3. When Police responded to the intersection near NW Tanasbourne Dr and Northeast Stucki avenue, just after 4:30 am they found the vehicle on its top and fully engulfed in flames.
Officers extricated one person from the vehicle who has been transported to a a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) is investigating the Crash. During the investigation, NW Tanasbourne Drive will be shutdown between NE 106th ave and NW Stucki Ave. Stucki Ave is closed at NE Evergreen Parkway. Motorists should avoid the area. .
The cause is unknown and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.