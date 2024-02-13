KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Hillsboro Mother grieves after young son was hit and killed on his bike

February 13, 2024 10:40AM PST
Photo: KGW

A Hillsboro Mother is grieving after her 12-year-old boy, Joseph Michael Brausen, was hit and killed by a driver while riding his bike over the weekend to go play basketball.

After she didn’t hear from Joseph for a couple of hours that’s when she got worried. She then followed a ping from his cellphone and saw the police tape near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, cooperated with investigators, and is currently not facing any charges.

Friends and family have set up a Gofund page to  help with funeral costs.

 

