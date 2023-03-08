Hillsboro Hops Building A New Stadium

Hillsboro, Ore. — (KXL) Hillsboro Hops and the City of Hillsboro have announced their plan to build a new Hillsboro Hops ballpark, designed as a year-round outdoor entertainment venue that could host more than 300 events per year, including Hops home baseball games, concerts, festivals, community events and amateur baseball games. The ballpark will be constructed on the northwest side of the Gordon Faber Recreation Complex and is expected to cost up to $120 million.

Construction will begin in late summer 2023, with project completion expected prior to the 2025 Hops baseball season. The new ballpark will be designed to accommodate 6,000 people for baseball and up to 7,000 for concerts and other events.

The Hillsboro Hops recently gained promotion to the High-A level, and the new ballpark will enable the team to meet the updated Major League Baseball (MLB) facility standards. The City of Hillsboro is partnering with the Hops to support the team in meeting these new requirements, with the new ballpark design addressing player health and wellness, improving security, elevating the fan experience, and enhancing home and visiting facilities.

Funding for the project will be predominantly paid for through private financing secured by the Hops, with a smaller portion of the funding coming from the City through the Transient Lodging Tax. The Hops will have full operational control over the new ballpark under a licensing agreement with the City, and they will be responsible for all ballpark expenses, including utilities and maintenance. The City of Hillsboro will retain exclusive ownership and operation of Ron Tonkin Field.

According to Hillsboro City Manager Robby Hammond, the City appreciates the Hops as a partner and recognizes the unique value the organization brings to the community. The creation of a more robust regional entertainment destination will provide long-term benefits to both the City and the Hops.

Hops President and General Manager K.L. Wombacher stated that the requirement to meet new MLB facility standards has turned into an opportunity for the team to reimagine what kind of venue the region needs and deserves. Wombacher described the new ballpark as a “generational project that serves as a community gathering place for decades to come.”

Renderings of the new ballpark will be released as they become available, and the Hops will celebrate their 10th Anniversary season throughout the 2023 campaign, with the home opener on April 11th at Ron Tonkin Field against the Seattle Mariners’ High-A affiliate, Everett AquaSox. More information on promotions and tickets can be found at hillsborohops.com or by calling 503-640-0887.