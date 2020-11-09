Hillsboro Homicide

Hillsboro, Ore. – Police are investigating a suspected homicide. The investigation comes after 23-year-old Alexis Vega-Cruz was found dead in an unconfirmed location of the city on Tuesday night. That’s all the information police are willing to give at this point of the investigation.
