Hillsboro Firefighters Respond To House Fire On NE Azalea Street

Hillsboro, Ore. — At 12:28 pm Tuesday afternoon, Hillsboro firefighters were dispatched to a residential house fire in the 3000 block of NE Azalea Street following reports from neighboring residents. Multiple 911 calls indicated flames emanating from the garage of the home. The incident commander quickly elevated the response to a first alarm upon observing a prominent black smoke header.

The first arriving engine promptly engaged the fire while members of the truck company conducted a thorough search of the residence for any occupants. Initial reports hinted at the possibility of a victim within the premises, prompting an immediate search effort. The fire extended from the garage into the living area, prompting an escalation to a second alarm to mobilize additional firefighters and resources.

Firefighters diligently concluded that neither occupants nor animals were present inside the home. Consequently, an extra engine was deployed to bolster fire attack operations, while other teams accessed the roof to ventilate the structure, mitigating the buildup of heated smoke and gas.

A Hillsboro Public Safety Chaplain was called to the scene to offer support to two adult residents who were displaced due to the fire. Fortunately, the residents were absent from the home at the time of the incident.

Hillsboro Fire Investigators are presently on-site, working towards unraveling the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing, and an official cause has yet to be determined. Further updates will be provided as they become available.