Hillary Clinton Backs Biden

Apr 28, 2020 @ 1:55pm

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – Hillary Clinton has endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy.

Her backing on Tuesday continues Democrats’ unification efforts ahead of a fall campaign against President Donald Trump.

Clinton announced her support in a virtual town hall with Biden on Tuesday.

As the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Clinton made history by becoming the first woman to lead a major party’s ticket.

Clinton and Biden both ran for the Democratic nomination in 2008 but lost to Barack Obama, who ended up tapping Biden as his vice president and Clinton as his secretary of state.

