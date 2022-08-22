Hiker Who Fell To Death Near Multnomah Falls Identified

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. — A woman died in a fall above Multnomah Falls on Friday afternoon.

62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas of Minnesota was hiking with friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail when she fell about 100′.

Firefighters from Corbett Fire hiked about a mile up a trail to Wisendanger Falls and found bystanders doing CPR on Warejoncas. She suffered a head injury and died at the scene.

The Multnomah County Search & Rescue team helped in the recovery of her body.