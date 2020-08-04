Hiker Rescued From Olympic National Park
PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) – The Coast Guard rescued an teen after he fell and suffered injuries.
A 17-year-old hiker was medevaced from Olympic National Park shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard station in Seattle received a call from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center at 2:10 p.m. about two good Samaritan hikers finding an injured teenager north of La Push in Olympic National Park.
One hiker stayed with the teen while the other sought help.
A third hiker used a personal locator beacon to send out a distress signal.
A Coast Guard helicopter reached the teen and hoisted him out.