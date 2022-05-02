      Weather Alert

Hiker Rescued From Cliff Near Munra Point

May 2, 2022 @ 4:44pm

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. – Search and rescue crews have rescued a hiker that was stranded on a steep and dangerous cliffside near Munra Point in the Columbia River Gorge.

Dispatchers first received the call at 10:30 a.m., when a hiker said he used a scope to spot a hiker in distress.

Chris Liedle with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says crews had an extremely difficult path to get to the hiker, “Near the top of maybe a 1,000 foot cliff. There are rocky outcroppings throughout the cliff.”

The victim is identified as a 51-year-old man and he is reportedly able to hike down the mountain with the help of rescue crews.

