Hiker Rescued From Cliff Near Munra Point

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. – Search and rescue crews have rescued a hiker that was stranded on a steep and dangerous cliffside near Munra Point in the Columbia River Gorge.
Dispatchers first received the call at 10:30 a.m., when a hiker said he used a scope to spot a hiker in distress.
Chris Liedle with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says crews had an extremely difficult path to get to the hiker, “Near the top of maybe a 1,000 foot cliff. There are rocky outcroppings throughout the cliff.”
The victim is identified as a 51-year-old man and he is reportedly able to hike down the mountain with the help of rescue crews.
Search and rescue crews have reached the stranded hiker. The hiker is a 51-year-old man and is able to walk with SAR members. @MCSOSAR pic.twitter.com/KJuiZ1sUGY
— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) May 2, 2022
