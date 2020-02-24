Hiker Rescued After Crawling 8 Hours For Cell Service
PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) – An injured hiker in Washington state has been airlifted to safety after crawling through the forest for eight hours to get cell phone service.
Reports say Sunday that the hiker was rescued near Olympic National Park around 4 a.m. on Saturday.
Authorities say the 26-year-old had fractured his ankle while hiking near Hood Canal, Washington.
The U.S. Coast Guard was able to hoist the man from the trail with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter that took off from Port Angeles, Washington.
The hiker is being treated at a Seattle hospital.