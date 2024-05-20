Hiker Identified After Deadly Fall in Gorge

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. — A hiker died after falling near the Oneonta Trail in the Columbia River Gorge.

On Sunday, May 19, 2024, at about 4:20 p.m., Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call that a hiker had fallen from a cliff west of the Horsetail Falls trailhead. When deputies arrived, another hiker was performing CPR. Cascade Locks Fire & EMS personnel arrived and pronounced the hiker dead at approximately 4:35 p.m.

The hiker is 22-year-old Elisha Angelic Macias, of Hillsboro, Oregon.

Macias was hiking with friends on the Oneonta Trail. MCSO deputies determined, at some point, Macias separated herself from the group and went off trail. No one in the group saw her fall. It is estimated that she fell 50-60 feet.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue activated to assist the Multnomah County Medical Examiner in recovering the hiker’s body, and volunteers with Trauma Intervention Program Northwest responded to provide trauma-informed resources and care.