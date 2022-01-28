Highway 224 And 212 Get Signal Upgrades

PORTLAND, Ore– The Oregon Department Of Transportation is calling this a traffic signal upgrades project. ODOT is starting to install modern traffic signal controllers, additional vehicle radar detection equipment and traffic monitoring cameras along Oregon 224(Milwaukie Expressway) from SE 17th Avenue to I-205, and on Oregon Highway 212 (Clackamas Highway) from Oregon 213 (SE 82nd Drive) to Rock Creek Junction (OR 224).
The new equipment will allow engineers and technicians to perform remote assessments by monitoring traffic signal performance to better manage congestion and improve safety on these roads. Cost of the project is $2.8 million.
Most of the work will happen overnight. If there are daytime closures, they will happen Monday – Friday a single lane at a time. Sidewalks and crosswalks at intersections could be impacted. Flaggers would be on hand directing intersections for people walking, biking, and rolling. Delays are expected to be short