Higher Ed Institutions In Washington State Prepare For In-Person Instruction

Jun 25, 2020 @ 11:39am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Colleges and universities can resume in-person classroom instruction later this summer as long as they follow coronavirus protocols to protect those on campus.

Guidance issued Wednesday by Gov. Jay Inslee gives universities, colleges, technical schools and apprenticeship programs options to consider as they prepare for the return of students, as early as Aug. 1, depending on their academic calendar.

Each institution must also develop plans to meet standards for reopening that comply with federal, state and local health requirements.

