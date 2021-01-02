High Winds, Rain Expected Throughout Much Of The Region

See the alert posted to Twitter by the National Weather Service Below.
It will be a wet and windy evening and night for inland areas of SW Washington and NW Oregon. Your wind chimes will get a work-out. #orwx #wawx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/7pGIcz7qTd
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 2, 2021
It will be a wet and windy evening and night for inland areas of SW Washington and NW Oregon. Your wind chimes will get a work-out. #orwx #wawx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/7pGIcz7qTd
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 2, 2021