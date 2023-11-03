High Wind Warning For North Oregon Coast

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a High Wind Warning for areas along the northern and central Oregon coast. The warning is in effect from midnight to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. South winds are anticipated to range from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts expected to reach up to 65 mph, particularly near beaches and headlands.

The affected areas encompass several cities, including Newport, Cannon Beach, Pacific City, and Florence. Additionally, certain parts of the southwestern Washington coast are predicted to experience windy conditions, as outlined by the NWS.

In the event of a power outage, the American Red Cross has provided safety guidelines:

Sign up for alert systems and apps to receive text alerts and stay informed. Prepare by stocking non-perishable food and water supplies. An unopened refrigerator can keep food cold for about four hours, and a full freezer can maintain its temperature for roughly 48 hours. Discard perishable food that has been warmer than 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Consider backup and non-power options for medical devices and refrigerated medicine to address personal medical needs. Plan for home heating by using window sealing for insulation. Avoid using generators, outdoor stoves, or heaters indoors. Maintain a safe distance of at least 35 feet from fallen power lines and anything they may contact. Always assume power lines are live and energized to ensure safety.