KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

High-Speed Internet Is A Necessity, President Biden Says, Pledging All US Will Have Access By 2030

June 26, 2023 10:51AM PDT
Share
High-Speed Internet Is A Necessity, President Biden Says, Pledging All US Will Have Access By 2030
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but rather an “absolute necessity.”

To that end, he pledged Monday that every household in the U.S. would have access by 2030, using cables made in the country.

Biden says more than 35,000 projects are already funded or underway to lay cables that provide internet access as part of the “American Rescue Plan.”

But he says access is not enough.

He says he’s working with service providers to bring down costs on what has become a household utility — like water or gas — but is often priced at a premium.

More about:
Biden
internet
President

Popular Posts

1

Justice Department Accuses Minneapolis Police Of Rights Violations After George Floyd's Killing
2

Fed's Powell: More Rate Hikes Are Likely
3

PROSECUTORS: The Weapons Expert In The Alec Baldwin Case Was Hungover On Set
4

Fox News Sends Tucker Carlson Cease-And-Desist Letter Over Twitter Series
5

Guardsman Indicted On Charges Of Disclosing Classified National Defense Information