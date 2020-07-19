      Weather Alert

High Speed Crash Bursts Into Flames Killing Both People Inside

Jul 19, 2020 @ 12:28pm
Courtesy: MGN

Portland, Ore. – A high speed crash erupted into flames killing both people inside. It happened Saturday afternoon in Portland near Northeast 42nd and Lombard. Police say the driver was speeding westbound on Lombard and lost control. They crossed over the center line and crashed into an empty truck and fifth wheel trailer, that was parked on the side of the road. It caught fire and the inside could not escape. The driver and passenger died at the scene. No one else was hurt.

 

