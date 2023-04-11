High School Jazz Band Earns Right To Compete, Needs Help Getting To The Festival

Portland, Ore. — The Roosevelt High School Jazz Band from Portland, Oregon, is finally getting the chance to perform at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival at the University of Idaho after a three-year wait. Unfortunately, the pandemic forced the cancellation of previous events, and now the band is in need of one last fundraising push to attend the festival next week.

The band has already raised some money through a Snap Raise campaign earlier in the year, but they still need $6,000 to cover the bus and lodging costs for all players. Charlotte MacDonald started a GoFundMe page to help the band reach their goal, hoping that the community will step up and support these talented young musicians.

The Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, one of the oldest and largest educational jazz festivals in America, is set to begin next Wednesday, so time is of the essence. If you would like to contribute to the Roosevelt High School Jazz Band’s trip to the festival, please visit their GoFundMe page.