High Fuel Home Fire In SW Portland

Portland, Oregon-In SW Portland this morning a stubborn house fire. Around 6 am Fire and Rescue arrived to find a vacant home in the 2000 block of SW Moss Street.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire, while other’s vented the dangerous fire gases by cutting a hole in the roof.

The house appears to have been used as storage. A large amount furniture and other belongings slowed the entry of fire crews.

Firefighters were pulled back by fire commanders as burning in the attic increased.

No one was found inside the house and no injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished and an investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.