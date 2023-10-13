Hezbollah Attacks Israel From The North

LEBANON – OCTOBER 13: A screen grab captured from a video shows Israeli shelling, where Israel allegedly used white phosphorus bombs on areas along the Lebanese border in Lebanon on October 13, 2023. (Photo by AA Video/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The militant group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting Israeli military posts near the Lebanon-Israel border using small-arms fire. In response to this, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) initiated artillery strikes.

The IDF stated via Twitter that one of its drones is currently engaged in striking Hezbollah’s terrorist targets in Lebanon.

Hezbollah Deputy Chief Naim Kassem, speaking at a rally near Beirut, asserted that the group is prepared to become involved in the Israel-Hamas conflict. He indicated that external pressure from great powers, Arab nations, and UN envoys urging them not to interfere would not deter Hezbollah. Kassem stated that Hezbollah is fully ready and aware of its responsibilities.

Kassem also commented on the ongoing speculation regarding Hezbollah’s actions in the conflict, stating that they will contribute within their plan and carry out actions when the time is right.

In a separate incident, over 1,300 Israelis lost their lives, and many more were injured when Hamas launched a surprise terror attack on Israel, with reports suggesting that around 150 individuals may have been taken captive by terrorists and held in Gaza.

In response, Israel has mobilized approximately 360,000 military reservists to address the Hamas-led terror campaign. These forces have gathered near the Israel-Gaza border, preparing for a potential full-scale invasion to recover hostages and eliminate Hamas militants.

As a precautionary measure, Israel has issued an evacuation warning to the 1.1 million residents in the northern part of Gaza, requesting them to leave the area within 24 hours. This step is taken in an effort to minimize civilian casualties ahead of Israel’s response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks.

Additionally, the IDF has informed Fox News that its infantry forces and tanks entered the Gaza Strip to carry out localized raids. The situation remains dynamic, and further updates are anticipated.