Hey Joe, jobs coming back from the Pandemic aren’t created jobs…

Did Joe Biden “under-promise” when it comes to jobs like he claimed in yesterday’s press conference? We have been talking about the fact that Joe Biden has been telling people that he created 6.4 million jobs. That is not true, nor even close to being true. I know you should already understand this but the mainstream media is in no hurry to fact-check it, so let’s go over the facts one more time. Take a listen below to hear Lars’ interview with Kurt Couchman, who is a Senior Fellow with Americans for Prosperity.
