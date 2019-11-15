Heritage Specialty Foods Manager Allegedly Murdered By Fired Co-Worker

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – A manager at Heritage Specialty Foods in Wilsonville was allegedly shot to death on Friday morning by a fired co-worker.
Police say at about 8:20 a.m. 25-year-old Camilo Santiago-Santiago of Woodburn walked into the facility and fired multiple rounds with a handgun, killing 36-year-old Carl Hellinger of Portland.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says Santiago-Santiago then fled the scene and barricaded himself inside a car in Woodburn.
Santiago-Santiago eventually surrendered.
At approximately 8:20 a.m. this morning (Friday, Nov. 15), 911 dispatch received information that a suspect had walked into Heritage Specialty Foods (28220 SW Boberg Rd., Wilsonville) and fired multiple rounds with a handgun, killing an employee.
The suspect — identified as Camilo Santiago-Santiago, 25, of Woodburn — then fled the scene in a red sedan, traveling southbound towards Woodburn.
Santiago-Santiago had recently been fired from Heritage Specialty Foods, and the victim — Carl Hellinger, 36, of Portland — was a manger at Heritage Specialty Foods.
A Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol spotted the suspect vehicle and initiated a pursuit. The MCSO deputy was soon joined in the pursuit by personnel from multiple law-enforcement agencies, including the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and CCSO deputies contracted to Wilsonville PD.
The pursuit continued to Woodburn, coming to a stop on a dead-end street at Woodland Avenue at Senecal Creek Drive. A standoff began as Santiago-Santiago barricaded himself in the red sedan.
Clackamas County SWAT was training in Wilsonville that morning, and quickly deployed to the scene, as did Marion County’s SWAT team. Salem PD also deployed an armored vehicle to the standoff. In short order, armored vehicles from multiple agencies had surrounded and pinned in Santiago-Santiago’s vehicle.
The standoff continued from approximately 8:50 to 9:30 a.m. At times during the standoff, Santiago-Santiago yelled at law enforcement to shoot him. Finally, Santiago-Santiago exited the vehicle with his hands up and was immediately taken into custody by tactical team members.
When Santiago-Santiago was taken into custody he had a pistol in his waistband. Authorities located two other firearms in the car.
At this writing, Camilio Santiago-Santiago is in custody, being interviewed by detectives. He will be booked into Clackamas County Jail on charges of Murder II and Felon in Possession of a Weapon. Detectives and CSI technicians are currently at the crime scene collecting and processing evidence and conducting interviews.
Multiple agencies and specialists assisted with the initial response, apprehension of the suspect, and ongoing criminal investigation, including:
- Wilsonville Police
- Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
- Marion County Sheriff’s Office
- Woodburn Police
- Oregon State Police
- Salem Police
- Clackamas County Major Crimes Team
- Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office
- Clackamas County Deputy Medical Examiner’s Office
- Clackamas County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigators (CSI)
- Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue
- Public Safety Chaplaincy
- South Metro Area Rapid Transit (SMART)
Heritage Specialty Foods offered the following statement earlier today:
At approximately 8:30 AM this morning, there was a shooting at our Wilsonville facility. Law enforcement has responded and are on site. We now understand that one team member was fatally wounded and are working to understand more about what occurred. We are in active communication with law enforcement and will provide more information to our employees, partners and customers as it becomes available.
The news of this senseless violence comes as a shock to all of us. We ask for the community’s prayers and support for survivors and all of our team members during this time.
