Here’s Your Chance To Name A Bobcat.

Bend, Ore – The High Desert Museum is offering the public an opportunity to name a juvenile bobcat under its care. Raffle tickets for the naming rights are currently available for purchase in person at the Museum or online at highdesertmuseum.org/bobcat-raffle. The proceeds from the raffle will support the Museum’s wildlife, exhibitions, and programs.

The male bobcat kitten arrived at the Museum in October, weighing less than 3 pounds. Since April, he has been residing in an atrium habitat near the permanent Spirit of the West exhibition. Gert the gray fox, who previously occupied the space, now appears in the popular 3:00 pm Museum talk, Desert Dwellers.

Currently weighing about 19 pounds, the bobcat is considered a juvenile. Visitors often observe him engaging in typical feline behaviors such as playing and napping.

The bobcat was placed at the Museum by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife after being found separated from his mother in the Portland area. Despite attempts to reunite them, the bobcat became accustomed to human presence and was deemed unsuitable for release into the wild. The Museum’s wildlife team is providing care and training, including voluntary crating and participation in husbandry and veterinary care.

The bobcat will take approximately one more year to reach a full size of 20-25 pounds. His diet consists of whole-animal foods, including rats, mice, rabbits, and quail, which the Museum’s wildlife team provides.

The High Desert Museum houses over 130 animals, serving as ambassadors for High Desert species and landscapes. These animals cannot be released due to injuries or their familiarity with humans.

Raffle tickets for the bobcat naming cost $50 each, with the drawing scheduled to take place during the High Desert Rendezvous, the Museum’s annual fundraising gala. The event will occur at approximately 7:30 pm, and participants need not be present to win. Certain parameters will be in place for the bobcat’s name.

Tickets for the High Desert Rendezvous are available at highdesertmuseum.org/hdr. Individual tickets cost $150 for members and $200 for nonmembers, while couple tickets are priced at $300 for members and $350 for nonmembers. Sponsorship tables are also available.

The High Desert Rendezvous silent auction will be held online at highdesertmuseum.org/hdr, featuring luxurious items and unique experiences. Bidding will be open from August 18 to August 28.

First Interstate Bank is the presenting sponsor of the High Desert Rendezvous.