Here Kitty Kitty

The Consumer Electronics Show is underway in Las Vegas and it’s always fun to see what crazy new inventions are happening in the tech world. I consider these to be things you never thought you wanted or needed but……here they are. That includes the robot kitty, but I’ll get to that in a second.
Let’s start with your TV. Samsung’s new TV rotates to play vertical videos. The 4K TV looks like a standard horizontal model, but when you press a button, the display switches, just like it does on your cell phone.
CNN is also talking bout food shopping based on your DNA. You give them a swab from your cheek. They look to see what’s best for you to eat based on your genetic makeup. For example, if you have high cholesterol or blood pressure they computer picks the food….THEN….destroys the DNA evidence.
————————
Finally—it’s the kitty robot. Meow! MarsCats can walk, stretch, play with toys, avoid obstacles and bite their nails. They can also recognize human faces and knows 20 commands and phrases, including “sit” and “come here.” Mars’ personality develops based on its interactions with humans, and it reacts differently depending on where it’s petted. Plus, they don’t stink up the litter box.
So which one must you have?
https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/06/tech/ces-2020-trends/index.html