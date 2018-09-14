Here, Hold My Kid…

I always feel bad for parents traveling with kids, they have to lug gear and babies on their hips all at the same time. I always offer to help carry something. (This morning on the bus, I got to coo with a baby and help catch the falling backpack.)

Now it’s about to get more stressful to FLY with kids, or at least more expensive. Airlines apparently plan to free up more seats for their corporate clients and frequent flyers. If you give more seats to one group, that means fewer seats for others.

So you may not get to sit next to your own child, unless you pay an extra fee. Delta and American already reserve more seats for other customers, and United is expected to follow suit.

Get ready for that “can you please swap with me?” conversation…. what do you think? What’s your strategy for traveling with the littles? Share below!