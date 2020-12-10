Henry’s Blood Drive

A Portland family’s turning the tragic death of their baby son in September, into a chance to save the lives of others.
Josh Keller couldn’t wait to be a dad. His son Henry, came into the world, at a time of crisis: “It’s COVID, it’s wildfires, I mean, it was the weirdest strangest time you’ve ever, I mean, I don’t know that there’s any good time to have a newborn in the N.I.C.U.,” said Keller.
Henry was a newborn, born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia. Without blood infusions right away, he would have died.
“We were in the hospital and we needed this. Henry would not have lived one night if it wasn’t for a million different medical advancements, but one of them being blood and plasma,” said Keller.
The family spent 13 precious days with Henry, thanks to blood donations from more than 80 people.
Now, they’re asking people to donate blood in Henry’s memory, today and tomorrow at the Portland Art Museum, and other locations throughout the Northwest.
Bloodworks Northwest’s Kimberly Meeder explains, “We can report back to Henry’s family and let them know how many donations they had, and how many lives they saved.”
The Henry Standridge Keller Blood Drive is underway today and tomorrow afternoon at the Portland Art Museum.
To make an appointment or find a pop-up donation center near you, you can visit https://www.bloodworksnw.org/