Helping The Homeless In Old Town China Town

PORETLAND, Ore.- Veterans day Observed Today 9am to 12 noon ImpactKits for Homeless

WHAT: Prosper Portland is hosting the event in partnership with Impact NW and Portland's tech industry to assemble and distribute 500 "Impact Kits," to homeless neighbors in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood. Each kit contains basic hygiene items, food, water and a resource guide.Mayor Ted Wheeler and Rep. Suzanne Bonamicci will be speaking. There will be 50-75 volunteers assembling and distributing 500 kits. WHERE: 222 NW Fifth Avenue (Prosper Portland Building)

About 100 volunteers lent a had today. A quarter of them were children enjoying the Veterans Day Holiday. by noon the Distribution of the bags began.