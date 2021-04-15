Help Wanted To Solve Portland Cold Case
PORTLAND, Ore. – Help is wanted to solve a cold case in Portland.
38-year-old Larry Van Dolah Jr. of St. Helens was found shot to death by Portland Police at Menlo Park Elementary School on April 15th, 2017.
Detectives believe three black men were involved in the shooting, but so far no arrests have been made.
Crime Stoppers is offering cash for any information that leads to an arrest.
Here’s more from Portland Police:
The Portland Police Bureau, in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to solve a 2017 Southeast Portland homicide.
On Saturday April 15, 2017, at 12:41 p.m., Portland Police Bureau officers responded to the area of 128th Avenue and East Burnside Street on the report of gunfire and one person down on the ground.
Officers arrived on the east side of Northeast 128th Avenue, at an entrance to the Menlo Park Elementary School recreation field, where they located the victim, 38-year-old Larry Edwin Van Dolah Jr. of St. Helens, Oregon, suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel arrived and confirmed the man was deceased.
Preliminary information indicates that the suspects are three black males, ages 16 to 20 years old (at the time – now 20 to 24 years old), all wearing hooded sweatshirts. Two of the suspects were wearing blue jeans while the third was wearing dark-colored sweatpants. They were last seen crossing East Burnside Street towards Southeast 129th Avenue.
Neighborhood surveillance video captured the three suspects walking in the area. A witness was able to provide a description on one of the three suspects to a Forensic Sketch Artist, who developed a sketch of the person.
Both images are being released publicly to aid in this investigation.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.