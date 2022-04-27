      Weather Alert

Help Wanted To Find Driver Who Hit Woman, Left Her For Dead In SE Portland

Apr 27, 2022 @ 2:27pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died after being hit by a car at Southeast 47th and Powell on the night of April 4th around 10:30pm.

Angela Boyd, 47, was attempting to cross Powell Boulevard when she was hit by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes that left the scene.

Police this week released surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle.  Evidence at the scene and surveillance video indicate it’s a late model dark gray Subaru Impreza or Crosstrek with a roof top carrier and black wheels.  The vehicle had extensive front end damage.

This is the 18th fatal crash on Portland streets this year and the 11th involving a pedestrian.

Anyone with tips is asked to email [email protected] (Attn: Traffic Investigations Unit) and reference Case #: 22-90144 or call (503) 823-2103.

