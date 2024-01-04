KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Help the family of Tristan, shot by a BB gun and the attacker received almost no consequences

January 4, 2024 12:59PM PST
(Image via GoFundMe)

Help the family of Tristan, shot by a BB gun and the attacker received almost no consequences.

Visit the GoFundMe page the family set-up to help by clicking HERE

From his grandmother: “My grandson Tristan was shot by a semi automatic bb gun at close range by a neighborhood kid in the eye, the side of the head, in the arm twice and in the back when he was running away. He was taken to OHSU and has lost complete site in his eye and they are unable to remove the bb behind his eye as it is too close to the brain. Unfortunately, he may completely lose his eye due to the damage. They were able to surgically remove the bb in the side of his head. At this point the hospital bills are coming in and insurance is not paying. All of his follow up visits are at OHSU. Money will help with medical bills, transportation and financial strain on the family.”

Listen to Lars as he interviews Tristan’s grandmother below:

The post Help the family of Tristan, shot by a BB gun and the attacker received almost no consequences appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

