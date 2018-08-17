A personal request from Lars…

9/11/18 marks 6 yrs since the murder of Tyrone Woods and three other Americans in Benghazi. Terrorists never answered for it, nor Americans like Hillary Clinton & Barack Obama who let it happen.

But you can vote on this one small memorial:

The City of Oregon City accepted name proposals for a new park located in the Caufield neighborhood at the intersection of Glen Oak Road and High School Avenue. The 9.1-acre park’s potential name could be: Tyrone S. Woods Memorial Park. Tyrone S. Woods was a native Oregonian and a 1989 graduate of Oregon City High School where he was a star wrestler. Woods was a Navy Seal and served several decorated combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He lost his life in Benghazi, Libya in 2012 in service to his country while working for the CIA.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR TYRONE

The post Help Memorialize Benghazi Victim Tyrone Woods in Oregon appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.