Help Is On The Way For Oregon’s Strained Hospitals

Aug 11, 2021 @ 1:24pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday announced that it’s sending resources to the state’s severely strained hospitals.

  • Nurse crisis teams have been mobilized to hospitals facing greatest demand.
  • OHA is working with hospitals to shift resources to free up more beds.
  • The Oregon Department of Human Services and long-term care facilities are moving able patients to free up more beds.
  • A command center has been created to make sure equipment goes where it’s needed.
  • The OHA is working on funding and staffing issues that impact bed capacity.

Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen says the goal is to help hospitals “weather the storm.”

