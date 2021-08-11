Help Is On The Way For Oregon’s Strained Hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday announced that it’s sending resources to the state’s severely strained hospitals.
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen says the goal is to help hospitals “weather the storm.”
"The Oregon Health Authority is working closely with hospital administrators to support front-line nurses, doctors, and other hospital staff. Here are some of the steps we’re taking steps to help hospitals:" pic.twitter.com/9jfxaMDT9m
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) August 11, 2021
"The Oregon Health Authority is working closely with hospital administrators to support front-line nurses, doctors, and other hospital staff. Here are some of the steps we’re taking steps to help hospitals:" pic.twitter.com/9jfxaMDT9m
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) August 11, 2021