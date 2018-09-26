Help Forest Park Thrive For 70 More Years
By Rebecca Marshall
Sep 26, 2018 @ 3:36 AM

It’s the largest urban park in the country and it’s turning 70 years old this week.  Keeping her looking good, however,  takes some work and that’s why we wanted to talk to Renee Meyers, the executive director of the Forest Park Conservancy.

 

 

It’s so nice to have this forest escape so close to town.  If you haven’t experienced it for yourself, you should go for a walk or hike there soon.  If you want to make a contribution to keep Forest Park looking good, click on the link below.   Thanks!

http://www.forestparkconservancy.org

 

