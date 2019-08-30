Help for 4 Alarm Fire Victims In NE Portland
Rebecca Marshall
Portland, ore–Will Heiberg owner of The Lumberyard Bike Park has started a fund raiser for his neighbors in 5 townhomes who lost most everything after Monday’s 4 alarm fire. the fire is being investigated as intentionally set. the bike park and townhomes are directly across from Madison high School “Many of us are just one crisis away from living on the streets. For five families occupying townhomes in Portland, Oregon’s Madison South neighborhood, a car-fueled inferno has become just that crisis. Displaced and in some cases without belongings, these families need our help to regain their footing.To benefit our neighbors as well as the greater neighborhood, Lumberyard Bike Park and Schmizza Pub & Grub are contributing a portion of September day pass and pizza sales. Ride or dine to contribute, or donate directly— the choice is yours.” Will Heiberg~ A go fund me page hopes to collect $25,000 for the families.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ForMadisonSouth