Helicopter Pilot Killed While Fighting White River Fire
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — A helicopter pilot with the U.S. Forest Service was killed in a crash while dropping water on the White River Fire in the Mt. Hood National Forest on Monday.
In a statement, the Forest Service said: “The firefighting community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic loss and our condolences go out to the pilot’s family, friends, and co-workers”.
The pilot is not being identified at this time.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
The fire has burned more than 1,100 acres in rough terrain about 13 miles southeast of Government Camp.