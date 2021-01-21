Hefty Price Tag For Washington State Capitol Security
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – At least $1.6 million has been spent by the state and the Washington State Patrol over the past two weeks in costs related to security at the state Capitol, and that number is expected to climb.
The state Department of Enterprise Services says its costs in the same time frame were about $33,000, including more than $14,000 for the temporary fencing that was erected outside of the Capitol and some surrounding legislative buildings.
Officials say it will take a couple of weeks to calculate the costs affiliated with the activation of 750 members of the National Guard.