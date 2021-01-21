      Weather Alert

Hefty Price Tag For Washington State Capitol Security

Jan 20, 2021 @ 4:39pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – At least $1.6 million has been spent by the state and the Washington State Patrol over the past two weeks in costs related to security at the state Capitol, and that number is expected to climb.

The state Department of Enterprise Services says its costs in the same time frame were about $33,000, including more than $14,000 for the temporary fencing that was erected outside of the Capitol and some surrounding legislative buildings.

Officials say it will take a couple of weeks to calculate the costs affiliated with the activation of 750 members of the National Guard.

TAGS
capitol Olympia Washington state
Popular Posts
Restraining Order Dismissed For Chehalis Restaurant
Seven Shootings In Less Than 12 Hours In Portland
Some Serious Sewage Spills Into Puget Sound Near Seattle
Oregon State Researchers Show How Long Immunity from COVID-19 Lasts
Oregon Governor: 'No Federal Reserve' of Virus Vaccine Doses