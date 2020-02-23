Heavy Winds Knock Out Power In Metro Area; Shutdown Freeways In Eastern Oregon
Portland, Ore. -Winds have been knocking down trees and knocking out power across our state. Several highways in Eastern Oregon are closed from heavy winds and debris.
More than 7,500 PGE customers in the Portland metro area have been without electricity for several hours. As of 2pm Sunday afternoon there were over 5,400 still without power. Traffic lights are not functioning correctly at several intersections including Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and Laurelwood Avenue. If you’re headed through one of these intersections with flashing red lights, treat them as a four-way stop and keep an eye out for debris.
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 is now open both directions between Exits 216 east of Pendleton and 265 in La Grande, however, the WB off ramp at Exit 216 remains closed. The route was closed for about 2 hours earlier today. High winds are creating hazardous conditions throughout the region, including blowing dust and debris, blown over trucks, down power lines, etc.
ODOT: East. Ore.: OR11 is is now open between Pendleton and Milton-Freewater. OR204 is also open between Weston and Elgin, with single lane travel and pilot cars between MP 26.7 and MP 37.4, where the route was damaged by erosion two weeks ago.
High winds are creating hazardous conditions throughout the region, including blowing dust and debris, blown over trucks, down power lines, etc. TripCheck.com for updates, or call 511 / 800-976-6368.
Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.
The weather is also a little wild today out near the Oregon coast. The National Weather Service is warning of sneaker waves along the Northern Oregon and Southern Washington coasts. A high surf advisory is in effect until midnight. Forecasters are also warning of rip currents and minor beach erosion that may damage property. Anyone visiting the beach should stay away from the water and be alert of large waves that can sweep you off your feet.