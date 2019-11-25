Heavy Snow Expected In Southern Oregon And Cascades
File photo
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – The National Weather Service is urging Oregonians in the southern part of the state to stay home on Tuesday and Wednesday as conditions develop for a major storm with high winds and white-out conditions.
The agency said Monday that snow is also expected in central and eastern Oregon.
The National Weather Service said people should avoid traveling on Tuesday in the afternoon and evening. If you must travel, be sure to have a winter kit and chains or snow tires for your car.
The Interstate 5 corridor from the California border to north of Roseburg could get up to 15 inches of snow.
Central and eastern Oregon could see between seven and 13 inches of snow.